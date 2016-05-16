Cookiemonster777 on May 6, 2017

Quality has fallen off significantly. It seems like on the rare occasion that they do get something good i.e. NOT auto trimmed, NOT poorly manicured, NOT poorly cured and NOT EFFING GREENHOUSE. I'm sorry but no matter how much your staff insists, greenhouse, or at least the greenhouse bud you all get is NOT the same quality as indoor. There was a time when I would walk in and could barely choose because the selection was bursting with big healthy buds with an amazing terp profile and just frosted in trichomes, all framed by a perfectly manicured nug. Now all I see is one or two ok-ish looking strains and straight garbage. Please step your game back up to where it was. Please do a better job vetting your suppliers and increasing quality control.