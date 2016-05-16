Nodrama4200
great staff great prices
4.4
10 reviews
If you are Medical, watch your pricing. I won't go in here anymore. Hokey pricing ruins it for everyone.
We're very sorry about your experience. Could you please be more specific about the issue you had with pricing?
I love this place. The people are amazing and the service is wonderful. everytime i go I feel more educated about different strains.
I am a regular customer from Prineville who believes in and shops at Central Organics as the Best Local Dispencery. The Budtenders, the owners, have gotten to know me and my approach to consumption and medication. Very Good regular inventory and very affordable prices. I check in often the get the best. I am 62 and 420 Gratefulful. Thank you Madras.
I love this store. The staff is kind and knowledgeable. My go-to dispensary.
awesome staff, good prices and love the fact they will run your debit card! sweet!!
Rachel is the bomb... great friendly peeps and prices.
amazing always
best prices and pruduct6and friendly knowledgeable staff
Quality has fallen off significantly. It seems like on the rare occasion that they do get something good i.e. NOT auto trimmed, NOT poorly manicured, NOT poorly cured and NOT EFFING GREENHOUSE. I'm sorry but no matter how much your staff insists, greenhouse, or at least the greenhouse bud you all get is NOT the same quality as indoor. There was a time when I would walk in and could barely choose because the selection was bursting with big healthy buds with an amazing terp profile and just frosted in trichomes, all framed by a perfectly manicured nug. Now all I see is one or two ok-ish looking strains and straight garbage. Please step your game back up to where it was. Please do a better job vetting your suppliers and increasing quality control.