MonicaPonnequin on September 7, 2019

I have been here a couple of times. The buds are good but small. I went in Thursday to get a quarter. They didnt even have enough bud for a quarter. The budtender gave me her "own" stash. This is concerning. She was doing me a favor and I apperciate it ,but was disappointed in the extremely small buds. They still tasted great and did what I needed. The budtender also told me she was ringing me up for just 5 grams but my total was still 70.00, not sure why this was.