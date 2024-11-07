CERTIFIED Dispensary
CERTIFIED Dispensary

South Euclid, OH
CERTIFIED Dispensary

CERTIFIED Dispensary is your premier cannabis destination in South Euclid, conveniently located just a short drive from Cleveland. Our dispensary also serves nearby areas like East Cleveland and University Circle. Situated near the bustling Cedar Center shopping district, we’re easily accessible from I-271 and offer a seamless connection to Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University. Our expert team is dedicated to providing a curated selection of top-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment. Get ready for our grand opening and discover the best in local cannabis offerings.

14481 Cedar Rd,, South Euclid, OH
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Today
great place, inside is trash tho only downfall.. get some art in there or something
