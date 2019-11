felinascissorhands on July 28, 2018

Was one of my favorite places I just found. My first visit was wonderful. They were so helpful with their products, their business motto, and extremely friendly. I was excited to go back, our second time was slightly different. The same employee who helped me was wonderful as ever, my domestic partner had someone else who was helpful as well. Where I am highly disappointed is that when asking about a cartridge to fit my partners vape pen, I was 99% sure it wouldn't fit, the gentlemen recommended to bring it in, I was going to do that until another employee, who wasn't even helping us, (girl with an undercut in a pony tail) asked me again about the vape pen. I told her I have the Hive and was told they won't fit by two other dispensaries. She told me I was wrong and it would. She was pushy. She also said she knew people that had them. The gentlemen who recommended to bring in the pen, told us to just google it. So we did, said it would fit, against my better judgement and feeling pressured by two bud-tenders, we bought the pen. IT DOESN'T FIT. There are no refunds of any sort and now I have a useless cartridge. All they offered was to sell me the pen it fits it. I don't need a new vape pen and now I have medicine I can't consume. Thank you.