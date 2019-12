ScubaSteve211 on June 29, 2018

location location! This is a good one...close to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods...medicate and then satiate your hunger or thirst. 1st few visits I felt a somewhat cold welcoming..,I was asked no questions (such as; preference of meds., consumption/method of delivery, or what I may be trying to treat, cultivar preferences). I like their “strain board” above counter(heard complaints of small, unreadable descriptions for those with vision issues. They DO HAVE excellent prices on flower ($9g.), and an excellent assortment of candies, chocolate, other edibles. CG may not be my 1st recommendation for patients whom are Brand New to medical cannabis, but not one to pass up. In my experience/places of employment, we (Budtender’s) like to be able to dedicate as much time as needed a new patient, taking the time to listen more than anything else and to help educate them on what their options may be. Keep improving!! How about at least giving “industry discount” to those in our last e of work...every other dispensary offers 10-15% for industry. ITS THE BEST WAY TO GET EMPLOYEES TO VISIT OTHER DISPENSARIES...because we know employees can get discounts at own stores...I feel this would expand your reach and customer base