207 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 40
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
4 Verde Pur Carts for $99
Valid 2/15/2020 – 5/1/2020
4 Verde Pur Carts for $99!!! Must be a Verde Pur cart to qualify for promo.
4 Verde Pur Carts for $99
Valid 2/15/2020 – 5/1/2020
4 Verde Pur Carts for $99!!! Must be a Verde Pur cart to qualify for promo.
All Products
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
18.06%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Humboldt Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk No. 1
from Golden Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sirius
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
South Fork Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Nitro
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Turbo Express
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
22
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Grail
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XXXL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.43%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Force
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northerm Lights
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Big Bud
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Mountain Majesty
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Arise
from Unknown Brand
18.62%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Night Nurse
from Unknown Brand
22.69%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Queen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunday Extracts Gorilla Glue Cured Resin 1g
from Sunday Extracts
74.6%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts Super Sour Diesel 1g Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
63.1%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts NC Fire Cured Resin 3.5g
from Sunday Extracts
60%
THC
___
CBD
$150⅛ oz
In-store only
Verde Pur Stone Shatter 1g
from Verde Pur
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
BFOK Distillate Syringe Super Glue 1G
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
76.8%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
BFOK Refined RSO Syringe 1G
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
60.5%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Purple Mountain Majesty Diamond Badder 1G
from Dr. GreenLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Honey Oil Blue Dream 1g
from HAPPYSEED
81%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Divine Collection AK-59 Live Rosin 1G
from The Divine Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Divine Collection Lemon Skunk Live Rosin 1G
from The Divine Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
BFOK OG Kush Sugar 1G
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
83.9%
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Glue Cheese Diamond Badder 1G
from Dr. GreenLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Divine Collection OG Kush Live Rosin 1G
from The Divine Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sucker Punch Rose Live Resin Diamonds 1g
from Sucker Punch
65.8%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sucker Punch Purple Kush Live Shatter 1g
from Sucker Punch
67.9%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts SAGE 1G Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
63.7%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts MAC 1 Cured Resin Cart 0,5g
from Sunday Extracts
71.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Sucker Punch Mandarin Cookies Live Shatter 1g
from Sucker Punch
70.8%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
123456