Budtender was great but the flower itself I wasn't impressed with. Kinda secluded and personally didn't seem to be worth the drive
4.4
10 reviews
took forever. and they put flower in those skinny weird bags that squish your bud. they should use those little plastic bottles or something. oh, found a few seeds, which could be seen as good or bad depending
great place lovely service
Very close to my house and in an easily accessible location! They were able to make me feel comfortable enough to ask even the “dumb” questions lol great experience
Very friendly people wide variety and the $10/gram product is very good. I'm going to try to $15/gram product its looks & smell good. oh yeah their taxes aren't outrageous at all like the other dispensaries around Tulsa. I will definitely be going back.
Awesome deals and great employees :)
Awesome selection of flower, good prices, mix and match flower, friendly staff and they know their product! Can’t wait to run out of product so I can go back.
Very good location. Right off the highway
Tiny dispo and the slowest dispo. Walk in ask cheapest quarter told to wait to be checked in...lmfao nope if u dont know the answer I'm not waiting on u. anything over $65 OTD for 7gs is ROBBERY...just another pretty place with pricey flower.
Amazing people so helpful I have super bad anxiety about having people help me in public an they were so sweet an made me feel like family