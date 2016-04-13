TheBananaDown
First time visit, LAST ever. Chris was super helpful, very informed, and a seemingly nice guy. It made for a great shopping experience..... and then I looked in the bag. My flower purchased was close to mummification. I'm from the driest state in the union (AZ), yet have never come across flower this dry. Purchased 2g's each of Neon Lights, and Blue Dream on 11/4/19 and the BD had a harvest day of 7/9/19 (not terrible, but I wouldn't have bought had I known), and the NL harvest date was 4/11/19!!! I'm sorry but 7 months is not acceptable for a flower purchase. Hell, at my dispensary we never go more than 3 months before putting it on sale to get rid of it. Plus whatever gummies I purchased were obviously melted, then reconstituted maybe more than once. Kind of a joke y'all. With some of the highest prices in OR, I'm gonna have to give it a 3/10. Just because its recreational, doesn't mean "anyone can do it"