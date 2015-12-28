Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Quality flower, very knowledgeable staff. It’s a nice dispensary
DwightKShrute
on September 23, 2019
phenomenal
lostsouljah
on September 16, 2019
I only go here because it’s convenient, but when i do it seems there is always a very long line. Also, the staff will always let other staff jump in front of a line if they are purchasing. As for quality, it’s okay. Like i said, it’s only a place of convenience. I do appreciate the layout inside, though.
jrodsurf
on August 31, 2019
Really really crappy service. Called them 2 x just to ask about a oz of flower, put directly on hold for over 3 min both times. I hung up went in and still were no helpful. Lots of better places around to spend my money.
highonlani
on August 6, 2019
Best dispensary around. Great customer service and great choices. Thanks so much!!
Sassenach
on May 3, 2019
Never shop here! They treat their employees like crap. They do not train effectively, nor do they care about their customers.
DankMastah4000
on April 27, 2019
Friendly workers
Jeff.walker1
on April 4, 2019
Good experience. Buying a few joints to hold me over until payday when I get my zip. Kyle was beyond helpful and picked out some perfect joints. Will definitely be coming back to this location if ever in a pinch.
badpattern
on March 2, 2019
Excellent
jlicks503
on December 1, 2018
might be ok for new smokers I bought their top shelf flower it honestly was garbage