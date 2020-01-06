86 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 56
Show All 18
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$360
All Products
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.03%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crown Royale
from Unknown Brand
20.58%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Crown Royale
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21.65%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Unknown Brand
23.92%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Power Plant
from Unknown Brand
25.89%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.14%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goldmine
from Unknown Brand
13.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.76%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
18.68%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Leroy OG
from Unknown Brand
11.14%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK 47
from Unknown Brand
22.96%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
24.87%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Queen
from Unknown Brand
18.15%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sirius
from Unknown Brand
22.25%
THC
1.77%
CBD
Sirius Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Humbolt Dream
from Unknown Brand
25.95%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Insanity
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0.48%
CBD
sweet insanity
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
24.22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
0.8%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pillow Factory
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0.56%
CBD
pillow factory
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Skunk
from Unknown Brand
13.8%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Orange Skunk
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon cheese
from Unknown Brand
15.9%
THC
0.22%
CBD
lemon cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Church
from Unknown Brand
14.8%
THC
0.23%
CBD
The Church
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
northern lights budder
from american made medicinals
98.5%
THC
1.79%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
1g tangerine Haze sugar wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
1ML RSO
from Enlightened Minds
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Dab syringe
from Mary Mechanix
92.6%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
1 gram shatter Amnesia Haze
from American Made Medicinals
90.2%
THC
1%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$591 g
In-store only
1 gram Blueberry headband shatter
from American made medicinals
90.5%
THC
1.3%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$591 g
In-store only
1000mg Blue Dream live rosin
from C4
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
1 gram shatter
from bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
70mg tincture 2ml
from C4
70mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
100mg mint chocolate bar
from Natures Key
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
750mg tincture
from Uterpia Extracts
250mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Fairy Dust 150MG
from J&J farmaceuticals
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$35each
In-store only
strawberry 250mg gummies 100mg cbd
from natures key
250mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
75mg gummies
from natures key
75mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
250mg gummies
from natures key
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
250mg gummies
from Natures key
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46each
In-store only
10:1 CBD/THC Tincture
from Paragon Extracts
38.8mg
THC
430mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
123