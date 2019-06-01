systermoon
3.9
10 reviews
Great location, friendliest bud tenders and great service.
Amazing prices, awesome product, wonderful bud tenders!!!
Y’all let me just tell you, I have been to almost every dispensary in McAlester, these ladies are literally the BEST!! They always(!!!) have high quality flower, the prices are phenomenal. You can’t get anything better. The variety is wide, they’re always getting in new strains, Saturday’s and Wednesday’s are the best days to go in if you’re looking for a good deal. I seem to just keep coming back. Sierra is a doll and I adore her excellent services every Saturday I come in. HIGHLY RECOMMEND TO ANYONE AND EVERYONE!!!
Thank you so so much!! We appreciate your business & we are so glad to see you coming back every time!! :)
This shop has really come a long way. I believe they have the best selection and best prices in town. Friendly budtenders and a clean store. Will definitely be goin back...
My favorite place with really good sales and flower. They have a big selection and have a knowledgeable staff :) I like how they always have new sales.
Very friendly and knowledgeable about the products!
I love this dispensary! they have amazing people who are always smiling and ready to help! I am also very happy with the prices they have! nothing over $15/g and their new lower prices at $7/g is hard to pass up! I highly recommend the Chillin Station!!!♥️♥️
This is by far the BEST place I have been to! So professional. Not pushy and VERY knowledgeable! We will return.
I love the out the door price. I love the product quality and that there are options to choose from. girls are super friendly and it's always clean
Thank you so much!! We truly appreciate our customers and we are always happy to help! :)
The product to priced too high and the selection is poor. The management and staff are the worst people. The fired a great employee for giving too much information about the product and they are now telling customers he was fired for theft. There are 5 other dispensaries within 1 miles - GO SOMEWHERE ELSE