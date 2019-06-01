berr95 on October 19, 2019

Y’all let me just tell you, I have been to almost every dispensary in McAlester, these ladies are literally the BEST!! They always(!!!) have high quality flower, the prices are phenomenal. You can’t get anything better. The variety is wide, they’re always getting in new strains, Saturday’s and Wednesday’s are the best days to go in if you’re looking for a good deal. I seem to just keep coming back. Sierra is a doll and I adore her excellent services every Saturday I come in. HIGHLY RECOMMEND TO ANYONE AND EVERYONE!!!