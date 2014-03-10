ghostedandlost on April 9, 2018

Great space and hangout spot. They are also an art gallery, so different art on the walls makes the place alive for us that has been coming for years. Unfortunately there's no food and poor service at the entrance. The place has however good and polite personal in the club. Serves wine, beer, soda and candy. Live music happens less now then before imo, but it's still a very strong plus when ever they do happen. Everyone I showed the place likes or love it, except for one complete pothead that's all in to conspiracy BS.. you can show up dressed in a tie with out being overdressed, as well as just putting on some conftable weekend jeans.