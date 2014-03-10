casadosanti
one of the best
4.8
10 reviews
Great space and hangout spot. They are also an art gallery, so different art on the walls makes the place alive for us that has been coming for years. Unfortunately there's no food and poor service at the entrance. The place has however good and polite personal in the club. Serves wine, beer, soda and candy. Live music happens less now then before imo, but it's still a very strong plus when ever they do happen. Everyone I showed the place likes or love it, except for one complete pothead that's all in to conspiracy BS.. you can show up dressed in a tie with out being overdressed, as well as just putting on some conftable weekend jeans.
I really enjoy this place. It’s a great place to relax, have a beer and smoke if you want to. I sometimes come for a place to relax even if I don’t smoke. The staff are always quick to help with anything. Seeing as you need to be a resident of Barcelona there aren’t any tourists. The only negative I would say is that they have a constant rotation. I come back the next week and it’s a bunch of different types. It’s good because I get to try many different types but bad because when I fall in love with a strain it’s like breaking up with your first love when they don’t have anymore. Centrally located and discreet façade, this place is amazing.
They were happy to sign me up as am resident in Barcelona province. The staff were so cool with me being an utter newbie. Nice to chat with. Club looks cool, very chill but not too pretentious. Need to revisit soon.
The club is super nice to seat and chill at the lounge smoke your joint and the MUSIC is just the right music. My only complaint is sometimes the staff: mostly models but that are no smokers so they are not so chill, also sometimes they have a bouncer who is ugly as hell and has terrible attitude. Other complain is that they only carry about 6 strains or so, all great quality but just 6.
Revisited and found this club to be one of the 2 best places I know in BCN. Sweet staff. Very good selection of great quality herb. Drinks, food, art, good people, good music... A place to stay for a while
Not that many strains but top notch quality. they got less but amazing hash
Top quality!
Best on BCN
Very good