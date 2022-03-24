Chronic Link - Salamanca
About this dispensary
Chronic Link - Salamanca
Cannabis Dispensary located in Salamanca, NY. We have a variety of choices for you to choose from such as; Flower, Edibles, THC cartridges, Pre-rolled Joints, Disposable THC vapes, Concentrates, Extracts, and MORE! Stop into our store to experience the welcoming atmosphere and high quality products Chronic Link is known for. ' See you soon!
Leafly member since 2022
ATMstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9am
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
