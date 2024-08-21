Products good, but service is garbage. I got there right when guy was locking doors. Asked to come in real quick and just laughed and looked away. Didnt answer, just laughed, locked doors and walked away. I enjoyed their new location and was making it my go to for convenience, But after experiencing that kind of service, Ill wont return. There are too other places that offer same quality with better customer service than to deal with that kind of lack of quality service.