Thevapeconnisouer on August 14, 2019

This place in my new go to shop. The environment here is so modern and cool it feels so unique. Im new to cannabis but knew I wanted something extremely potent to help with my pain so I picked up the strongest vape they had. It was a Heavy Hitters indica and WOW does this thing work. Shout out to Heavy Hitters for the awesome product and shout out to Chronic Pain Relief for carrying amazing products.