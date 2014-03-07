Veganworrior2019 on October 8, 2019

Well! All the staff since 2015. Since my first visit, have been knowledgeable, honest, patient and fun people into music, art, thrift store fasion ect. not out to just make a sale...If they fake it then they are "actining" great, I was a theature geek; I can appriciate a good show😜! Lol! The piont is thats not the feeling I get💚 I used to live 2 miles away, I now live over 10 miles away still come to you! Just like whitney" I wanna ruuuun to you!!" . I ment to make this review happen like forever ago with..Myranda??? About 5'7 long, beautiful hair, bight (blue?) eyes and a big smile anyways. She even helped try to get my phone to work almost 2 years ago when I ment to give this review! Lol. See you all next time.✌🐮🌏🐣🌍🐔🌎🐷✌