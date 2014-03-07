Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Love the staff and great choices and products overall
servalnotfound
on November 6, 2019
i love this place! great specials, friendly staff, good selection!
hippydippyman89
on November 3, 2019
This is one of my top three go to places, great customer service by Jared, everytime especially with the concentrate. hes very knowledge and friendly. would highly recommend this place.
Chefjesrains
on October 30, 2019
Amazing place
Houch1313
on October 27, 2019
Great store, staff and deals .
Missouribound
on October 22, 2019
This is my first stop in town every trip great prices and variety.
Jesshc
on October 22, 2019
Bud tenders were super helpful both times I’ve been in, and the prices were reasonable.
Stonedshaggys
on October 19, 2019
Kaysee is on point and very knowledgeable, love going there!! And the weed is great also!!
Jtackett23
on October 19, 2019
Budtender was amazing today! Very knowledgeable and quick. Always a go to place!!!
Veganworrior2019
on October 8, 2019
Well! All the staff since 2015. Since my first visit, have been knowledgeable, honest, patient and fun people into music, art, thrift store fasion ect. not out to just make a sale...If they fake it then they are "actining" great, I was a theature geek; I can appriciate a good show😜! Lol! The piont is thats not the feeling I get💚 I used to live 2 miles away, I now live over 10 miles away still come to you! Just like whitney" I wanna ruuuun to you!!" . I ment to make this review happen like forever ago
with..Myranda??? About 5'7 long, beautiful hair, bight (blue?) eyes and a big smile anyways. She even helped try to get my phone to work almost 2 years ago when I ment to give this review! Lol. See you all next time.✌🐮🌏🐣🌍🐔🌎🐷✌