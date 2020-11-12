ABOUT US Quality, Compassionate Care Providing superior member service is an indispensable part of the way we will run our business. We will ensure our members’ needs are always met and, when possible, anticipated. With a foundation of open communication, our relationships with members remain a top priority. We train our staff on the importance of coming to work with the heart of service in order to provide members with a healing environment and experience. Because we are a Wellness Center we will also provide complimentary services to our members to help them step by step to understand the physical and emotional tole their dis-ease plays in their lives. When people are sick or in pain they are not themselves and likely suffering. We see them, we hear them and we are there to help all who walk through our doors in the best way we can. Cannabis and Healing We offer a broad array of cannabis services geared to address illnesses and injuries. Our educated and compassionate team will guide you through your options to make sure that you are comfortable with your treatment plan. Education is the number one key to a successful treatment plan, which is why we empower our members to learn the science of cannabis. Education is critical and lacking in many retail formats, we realize people need advocates they trust who have done the research & stay abreast on the new studies that support healing through Cannabis. Our goal is to help people navigate their way to wellness with a team of support behind them. When people feel better, they do better and that starts in house with our staff.