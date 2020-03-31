580 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 501
Show All 128
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
Top Shelf Tuesday | 15% off Top Shelf Flower
Valid 1/3/2017 – 2/2/2033
15% off all top shelf 1g-7g's!
Variance may occur in THC on Leafly compared to Package
Top Shelf Tuesday | 15% off Top Shelf Flower
Valid 1/3/2017 – 2/2/2033
15% off all top shelf 1g-7g's!
Variance may occur in THC on Leafly compared to Package
All Products
King Sherb by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach by BMF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
King Sherb
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$2001 ounce
Miracle Whip by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$84½ ounce
White Fire OG Shake by Driftboat
from Driftboat
19.89%
THC
0.6%
CBD
White Fire OG Shake
Strain
$12⅛ ounce
$12⅛ ounce
Acai Gelly by Loud Cannabis
from Loud Cannabis
20.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Acai Gelly
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
GG#4 by Driftboat
from Driftboat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Nightfire Og by Trail Blazin'
from Trail Blazin'
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NightFire OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
White Apricot Sherbert by Driftboat
from Driftboat
19.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Apricot Sherbert
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
Gg #4 by Gabriel
from Gabriel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gg #4
Strain
$272 grams
$272 grams
Sherbet by Gabriel
from Gabriel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gabriel Sherbet
Strain
$272 grams
$272 grams
Lemon Cookies by The High Road
from The High Road
22.75%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Yerbert x Ghost by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
18.49%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sour Al x Ghost OG by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
15.86%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Chocolope by Gabriel
from Gabriel
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 grams
$252 grams
Biscotti by Loud Cannabis
from Loud Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Blue Dream by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Juanito OG by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
16.56%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Raw Cookies by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
15.08%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Purple Punch Bx by Cedar Creek Cannabis
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Bahama Mama by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bahama Mama
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Platinum Delight by Driftboat
from Driftboat
25.69%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Platinum Delight
Strain
$254 grams
$254 grams
Miracle Whip by Sticky Sisters
from Sticky Sisters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Sour Patch Kiss by Ladera Farms
from Ladera Farms
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kiss
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$1501 ounce
Bubbalicious by Ladera Farms
from Ladera Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Los Altos by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Los Altos
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Zookies by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Dj Short Blueberry by Aloha Botanics
from Aloha Botanics
15.89%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
Pamelina by From the Soil
from From the Soil (FTS)
23.49%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pamelina
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Jello by Loud Cannabis
from Loud Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jello
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Wedding Cake by From the Soil
from From the Soil (FTS)
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Maui Waui by Ladera Farms
from Ladera Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Waui
Strain
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
THC Bomb by Ladera Farms
from Ladera Farms
22.64%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Apple Fritter by Sugar leaf
from Sugar leaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Fritter
Strain
$84½ ounce
$84½ ounce
LA Beatnik by Sugar leaf
from Sugar leaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Beatnik
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Random Task by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
16.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Random Task
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Allen Wrench by Cedar Creek Cannabis
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
27.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Allen Wrench
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Dog Walker OG by Cedar Creek Cannabis
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dog Walker OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
True Og by Growing Like A Weed
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
23.03%
THC
0.3%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tally Man by Burnwell
from Burnwell
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tally Man
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
White Widow by Cyclops
from Cyclops
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by Sub X
from Sub X
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
12345 ... 15