SGascon78
Staff was very helpful and knowledgeable, very friendly.
Thank you for your feedback, SGascon78! We're always trying to make sure our customers have the best experience in our shop! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
4.3
10 reviews
new update needs a menu
Thank you so much for your feedback! We will make sure that our systems and menus stay as up to date as we can manage! Please email us at keegan@cindersmoke.com if you have any additional feedback or suggestions!
I've shopped at cinder for a long time, but I do so because it's great to be able to place an order online. Several times I've ordered online and gotten there to learn they either don't have what I ordered or, and in my opinion this is even worse, they have it but the price online wasn't correct and they refuse to honor it. Now leafly won't let me order online. I give up, I'll go somewhere else.
Hi Bobbiejoh, we are so sorry to hear that you did not get the excellent customer service that Cinder is always seeking to strive towards. We will work to get all the bugs with our Leafly page sorted out but in the meantime, let us make it up to you and work something out for the experiences you have had so far. Please email us at keegan@cindersmoke.com and we will do our best to make sure that you are taken care of!
Can't place Leafly orders for the 15% off deal they have.
We're sorry to hear that you had difficulties placing an order with Leafly online. If you would still like to use a discount however, we are currently doing a 25% store wide sale until October 1st! Hope to see you in!
Was told by Leafly that my order was ready to pick up. Upon arrival I was told that they didn't have what I ordered. Great storefront, great product, awesome tenders, Leafly menu doesn't reflect inventory.
I'm sorry to hear that you experienced a problem with our pickup service! Our Point of Sale system and Leafly are currently working to resolve the issues that have been making products not reflect our current inventory. Please feel free to reach out to keegan@cindersmoke.com and we will do our best to make sure that you are taken care of!
it’s a very chill environment never feel rushed
Glad to hear our budtenders didn't rush you. We want all of our customers to feel comfortable and never rushed. Thank you for the review and have a wonderful day.
The staff was amazing. They had to substitute some things that I couldn’t pick up. But they went fast and was very helpful. The only downside is their menu does not list how many petroleum come with each price. This is not enough to change how wonder they are or the fact I’ll be back soon!!!
Thank for the review!
Good costumer service
Thank you for noticing!
This is my preferred dispensary in the area. Very helpful staff, good prices, and great selection! Wax Wednesday. Heck yeah!
Heck yeah to this review! We at Cinder thank you 🙌
Great location. Right off the freeway.
So glad you like our valley store location and thank you for the review.