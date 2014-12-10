Bobbiejoh on September 29, 2019

I've shopped at cinder for a long time, but I do so because it's great to be able to place an order online. Several times I've ordered online and gotten there to learn they either don't have what I ordered or, and in my opinion this is even worse, they have it but the price online wasn't correct and they refuse to honor it. Now leafly won't let me order online. I give up, I'll go somewhere else.