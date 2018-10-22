LoLoReyRVa on May 24, 2019

from the super nice security up front to the awesome chick that helped me in the back (I asked her name but can't remember it 😩) this place was perfect. she answered all my questions, gave me great knowledge of what I was interested in, and was inviting and didn't make me feel like a fool for my first visit to a storefront. If you've never been don't be alarmed by the large strip club beside it that almost makes the entrance to the shop hidden, it's the best landmark to give when trying to find parking just turn left jnto the lot right before the light. happy smoking :)