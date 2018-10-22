Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Awesome place! Love the atmosphere and the staff is so friendly. Responsibly priced and the some great quality. Kendra was a pleasure to work with! Also too they’re doggie friendly!
AyyYooDabzz
on August 3, 2019
Supper quick everytime as well as a no rush vibe when looking in the store. Awesome selection for all budgets at great prices. Taxes in the prices which is great. lovely staff who always exceed my expectations. Keep it upp ladies 🙌🙌 Ill most def be back!
mattyb327
on July 9, 2019
My regular place. Cool employees, great variety of products and you can get a great cheesesteak 2 doors down.
Matt B.
LoLoReyRVa
on May 24, 2019
from the super nice security up front to the awesome chick that helped me in the back (I asked her name but can't remember it 😩) this place was perfect. she answered all my questions, gave me great knowledge of what I was interested in, and was inviting and didn't make me feel like a fool for my first visit to a storefront. If you've never been don't be alarmed by the large strip club beside it that almost makes the entrance to the shop hidden, it's the best landmark to give when trying to find parking just turn left jnto the lot right before the light. happy smoking :)