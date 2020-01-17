72 products
Save on select PharmaCann products at Citiva!
Valid 1/11/2020 – 2/23/2020
For a limited time, get 10% off PharmaCann Aqua Oral Solution (30mL) and PharmaCann Yellow Oral Solution (30mL)!
Medical cannabis products specified in this offer expire between February 11, 2020 and February 22, 2020. Offer applies while supplies last.
All Products
Hemp Tincture (300mg - Peppermint)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (300mg - non-flavored)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (600mg - peppermint)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
PharmaCann Blue (Oral Solution 1:20)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Yellow (Oral Solution 15:1)
from PharmaCann
1.7mg
THC
25mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Balance (Spray 1:1)
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$105½ g
In-store only
Etain Dolce (Tincture 20:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Dolce (Spray 20:1)
from Etain
0mg
THC
8mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Aqua (Oral Solution 1:2)
from PharmaCann
8mg
THC
4mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Lime (Oral Solution 4:1)
from PharmaCann
2mg
THC
8mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Mezzo (Tincture 2:1)
from Etain
5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Pure CBD Oral Spray
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Pure CBD Pain Relief Spray
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (600mg - non-flavored)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Forte (Tincture 1:20)
from Etain
3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Forte (Spray 1:20)
from Etain
7mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Balance (Tincture 1:1)
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Curaleaf Mint-Flavored Micro-Tablets (1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 30
In-store only
Etain Forte (Lozenges 1:20)
from Etain
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
PharmaCann Blue Lemon-Flavored Tablets (1:20)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$50pack of 20
In-store only
PharmaCann Green Lemon-Flavored Tablets (1:1)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$50pack of 20
In-store only
Curaleaf Mint-Flavored Micro-Tablets (16:1)
from Curaleaf
4mg
THC
0.25mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$28pack of 30
In-store only
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (1:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 80% (Hybrid 1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 80% (Indica 1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 90% (Hybrid 1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 80% (Hybrid 1:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 90% (Sativa 1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 70% (Hybrid 1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 75% (Hybrid 20:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 90% (Indica 1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Citiva BT (1:1)
from Citiva
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Balance (1:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
PharmaCann Blue (1:20)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$75½ g
In-store only
Etain Forte (1:20)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Pure CBD Lip Balm
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Pure CBD Body Massage Lotion
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Pure CBD Foot Cream
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pure CBD for Life Rub (Lemongrass)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
12