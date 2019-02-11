Emm031179 on August 31, 2019

This place is awesome. I came in with my daughter, who is getting a medical marijuana card, Q walked me through everything. I was at my wits end, so frustrated, trying to get my daughter her medicine for her seizures, Q took her time and was so patient with us. The rest of the staff was so helpful to. They all took time to explain the products, and give me an overview of what was best for my daughter.