Fast and eady check in process,friendly knowledgeable staff, best prices around for carts <3
Thanks for the kind words! We're thrilled to hear that you had a great experience at Citiva, and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
This place is awesome. I came in with my daughter, who is getting a medical marijuana card, Q walked me through everything. I was at my wits end, so frustrated, trying to get my daughter her medicine for her seizures, Q took her time and was so patient with us. The rest of the staff was so helpful to. They all took time to explain the products, and give me an overview of what was best for my daughter.
Colleen and the whole staff is amazing! I love this place and I would recommend all of my friends to come here. This is my favorite medical marijuana dispensary!!
The staff is knowledgable, friendly and very helpful. Since this weekend is their grand opening I didnt expect them to be as organized and efficient as they are. Their prices are fair, they have a good selection of products and are happy to explain how to get the best effects from the product. It was like going to visit a friend who understands your particular problem and will take the time to find a solution. I highly recommend Citiva.
Absolutely loved this place. Was there last month for the first time and they were all friendly and very helpful. Felt really good to go into a place like this and talk to people that know their stuff. Enjoyed my purchase amd cant wait to go back. Now I dont have drive to Brooklyn to buy Citiva's wonderful products. The store amd the employees were first class. They even helped me pick out the right colored t shirt
Get your game together guys. Got there early, told me I would have to wait 20 minutes for the doors to open. OK reasonable. So wait 20 minutes go back in to find out they don’t have any inventory and couldn’t process because their computers are down. Not having inventory didn’t change the 20 minutes he made me to wait. Place looks like Starbucks and a bank Would be nice since it’s close to home, but going to wait a while before Another try. there’s other established dispensaries that are worth a 20 minute ride
The service was thoughtful, courteous, friendly, and knowledgeable. The team explained the products, reviewed my needs, and the pharmacist checked my other medications for any problems with interactions with their products. Thank you to Shaquanda, Priti, and Barrie for their helpful service. And thank you to Curtis for answering some further questions I had when I called the next day on the phone. Highly recommend this business.