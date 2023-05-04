City Hall Provisions
City Hall Provisions
When you need convenient access to the finest picked consortium of cannabis products made right here in Michigan. Just 10 years ago cannabis was still under the guise of “reefer madness” but after years of hard work and dedication, a small cannabis business out of Fennville, Michigan would be utilizing the former city hall building to bring healing and happiness to the community through cannabis. It’s a privilege to be here and we look forward to the opportunity to serve you with our hands and our hearts.
222 S Maple Street, Fennville, MI
License AU-R-000491
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12am - 7pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm