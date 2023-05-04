When you need convenient access to the finest picked consortium of cannabis products made right here in Michigan. Just 10 years ago cannabis was still under the guise of “reefer madness” but after years of hard work and dedication, a small cannabis business out of Fennville, Michigan would be utilizing the former city hall building to bring healing and happiness to the community through cannabis. It’s a privilege to be here and we look forward to the opportunity to serve you with our hands and our hearts.