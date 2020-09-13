Dear Friends, Clean Green Delivery™ is a group comprised of professionals and advocates that became friends during the journey to make a change in the medicinal plant industry. We saw the lack of care that went into medicinal plant hospitality and were disappointed in the other deliveries and companies disserving us, all of us. We are compelled to be the new standard for plant medicine. We will do our best to insure your relief, joy, and comfort. There is a thoughtful and transparent approach to everything we bring to our customers. We care about how products are made, the resources used, the people involved and the overall journey before they land in your hands. Our team believes in making plant medicine experiences better for people, and we are committed to growing and evolving with this industry. We will forever be students of our craft, and with careful hands build each product that goes onto the shelf. This craftsmanship transcends all of our products, ensuring only the best, cleanest, and most luxurious experiences are provided. Thank you for trusting us with your plant medicine experience and welcome to the family! Warmest Regards, The Team at Clean Green Delivery™