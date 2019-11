Sir_Plasma on May 15, 2019

I had a bad experience here. I was greeted kindly by the ID checker at the front. My issue was with the bud tender. I immediately told him I had called before hand and already knew what I wanted. I asked for a brand of cartridges I was told you had an hour before, he proceeded to ignore me and talk with another bud tender for almost a minute. Then he was like “ what did you want again”. I repeated myself and he said back instantly they were out. I was surprised and started asking for other cartridge brands and he said none of those too, without looking. I then asked to just see what carts were available. I then see him chat with the other bud tender again, and I hear her respond “I don’t know why people are so picky”. They both look irritated, and he comes back with syringes. I immediately tried to explain I need cartridges, and he begins to explain to me dab syringes like I don’t know what they are or as if it’s an alternative. At that point I just asked is this all you have for me and he replied yes. I could clearly see a lot more options behind him and he was trying to push expensive product on me. I turned around and left, stunned.