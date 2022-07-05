Stopped by this store as I was at QFC and at Gemini Fish (which is next door to Cliff's Cannabis). Evidently Cliff's Cannabis opened in the past several weeks ... why no publicity??? Nonetheless, the store was great. Amazing to see the selection ... many items I haven't seen at Bellevue stores. The pricing ... better than what I've seen in Bellevue. Finally ... service. A great group that was very helpful and patient as I was new to this store. I am looking forward to shopping on-line with this store... as they told me this feature would be on-line soon.
Thanks for opening in Issaquah!!!
