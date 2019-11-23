Follow
Clinica Verde - Caguas
787-665-5269
Deals
Danksgiving Flower Specials!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 12/2/2019
1G X $10 ó 3.5 X $28 en las cepas CBD Blue Shark, CBD Shark Shock y Euphoria CBD! (No Incluye IVU) 2g x $20, 3.5 X $32, 7G x $61, 14g x $118 en todas nuestras cepas! (Excepto Do-Si-Dos, Get Haze, Forbidden Skittlz & Blackwater) *No Incluye IVU* 2G x $12 en todos los trim pre-empacados! Do-Si-Dos, Get Haze, Forbidden Skittlz & Black Water 2 X $23 (No Incluye IVU)
Ofertas NO IVU incluído, será agregado al precio final. 2g o 3.5g deben ser de la misma cepa para validar oferta. 7g puede combinar dos cepas distintas (2 cepas de 3.5g cada una) 14g puede combinar 4 cepas distintas (4 cepas de 3.5g cada una) Do-Si-Dos, Get Haze, Forbidden Skittlz & Blackwater no estan incluídas en las ofertas de flor, su precio es 1g x $13 o 2g x $23 más impuestos. Debe mostrar su CV APP para validar oferta. Oferta no puede ser combinada. Válido desde 11/21/2019 a 12/01/2019, ó mientras dure el inventario. Basado en disponibilidad por tienda.
All Products
Monte Sagrado
from NextGen Pharma
10.21%
THC
13.61%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
CBD Shark Shock
from NextGen Pharma
9.84%
THC
14.9%
CBD
CBD Shark Shock
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Blackwater
from Anani Pharma
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Jabberwocky
from Tumedicina
20.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Jabberwocky
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Monte Sagrado
from NextGen Pharma
10.21%
THC
13.61%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Devil's Glue
from Herbman
22.64%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Devil's Glue
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from Anani Pharma
28.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Forbidden Zkittlez
from Anani Pharma
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Zkittlez
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Get Haze
from Anani Pharma
28.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Get Haze
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
GG
from Anani Pharma
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Cookies and Chem
from Prich
24.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cookies and Chem
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Haze
from Anani Pharma
23.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream Haze
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Jesus Bud
from Tumedicina
20.15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Jesus Bud
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Skywalker
from Biocann
16.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
San Fernando Valley Kush
from Tumedicina
20.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SFV OG Kush
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Zour Apples
from Anani Pharma
25.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Zour Apples
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Longs Peak Blue Diamantes y Terpenos
from Tu Medicina
85.14%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Long's Peak Blue
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
THC Meteor
from Herbman
62.44%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Big Bubba Diesel Sugar Wax
from Tu Medicina
78.44%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Big Bubba Diesel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Cosmic Temple Diamantes y Terpenos
from Tu Medicina
84.66%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cosmic Temple
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Rare Darkness Sugar Wax
from Tu Medicina
85.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Rare Dankness
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Kike Master CO2 Oil
from Herbman
81.3%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Kike Master
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Moby Dick Wax
from El Cuco
35.88%
THC
51.79%
CBD
Moby Dick
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Electric Lemon G Wax
from El Cuco
88.01%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Electric Lemon G
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Star Destroyer OG Wax
from El Cuco
83.1%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Star Destroyer OG
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
24k Gold Wax
from El Cuco
90.88%
THC
0.11%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Strawberry Skywalker Wax
from El Cuco
89.05%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Strawberry Skywalker
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Jesus Bud Crumble
from Tu Medicina
70.79%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Jesus Bud
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Kief - Shaved Ice
from Farma Verde
41.72%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Shaved Ice
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Diamantes y Terpenos
from Tu Medicina
83.78%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
AK-48 Moon Rock
from Herbman
38.61%
THC
0.27%
CBD
AK-48
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Acid Dough Crumble
from Herbman
64.65%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Acid Dough
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
AK-48 Crumble
from Herbman
44.21%
THC
1.14%
CBD
AK-48
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze Crumble
from Herbman
49.41%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Heal CBD 10mg
from NextGen Pharma
0.03mg
THC
9.51mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$32each
In-store only
VitaCanna Green Apples
from VitaCanna
80mg
THC
8mg
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Keef Soda Original Cola
from Keef Brands
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sitting Bull
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Keef Soda Purple Passion
from Keef Brands
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Active Capsules 25mg
from NextGen Pharma
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Jíbara Dark Chocolate Bar
from HBP Labs
30mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$15each
In-store only
123