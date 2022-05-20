This is the best most cleanest bud you will ever smoke. I have been coming here for a couple weeks and the quality has always beed amazing! The staff are fricking awesome!! I am big on customer service Good Weed definitely has the best in the business running that place. So what are you waiting for? Get over there and try it. You will never go to another dispensary again. You'll see 😎🤘🏻 Bee

