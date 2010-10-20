kerrygraham
They didn't have a huge selection and it was all a little expensive. I can't say anything bad about the quality or service though.
4.9
10 reviews
I have been going to XG for a while now. The customer service is always top notch and the product is too.
Best in town top notch quality and products!! Don't go anywhere else!
This was my 4th dispensary visit in Garden City and it ranks at the top of how amazing the experience was. The guy up front was helpful to not only me but other customers and assisted with all the questions he was asked. When it was our turn he walked us to the back where "budtenders" helped us. They were helpful and explained what each strain was and its effects. They had a nice selection of concentrates that they said are made by them. same with their edibles. I enjoyed being in a shop that took pride in its products and it shows with the quality. We will certainly be back for more!!!
XG was my first experience at a dispensary. I couldn't have asked for a better experience at the front desk, I was given a detailed explanation of pricing and availability, and the guy working that morning asked me about my preferences and effortlessly formed some recommendations for me based on the information I gave him. I was let into the back and the lady at the service counter gave me more indepth information about strains I was interested in, and gave me a rundown of available waxes, oils, and edibles. She was polite and didn't skip a beat in answering any of my stupid, naive questions. I picked up a couple of strains (Banana, Mob Boss), a pack of their Platinum Drops (10mg hard candies), and a pack of their layered brownie edibles. They didn't have a lot to choose from concerning edibles, but that was fine with me as a first-timer. After some shopping around at other places in Northern CO, XG's hard candies are by far the best I've had so far. Best cerebral high from an edible I've had yet. The same goes for the brownies, although as warned, the dosages on the brownie pieces vary more because of how they are prepared. All good, but a couple of them knocked me flat out possibly indicating a much higher concentration of THC on those pieces. Service and presentation at XG are great. Equipment isn't their primary business, but the display cases in the lobby could be expanded on, there's some room to grow in the front area. Side note: Garden City isn't pretty. If you've seen that movie Basket Case, Garden City is the basket child to it's older, bigger brother Greeley. But if you're in the area, XG is worth stopping by.
This dispensary is the place to go in town! Great quality and reasonable pricing. Wonderful atmosphere and such a clean shop, very homie and welcoming.
wonderful experience all around !!! From the staff to the great product selection, I will def. be going back !!!!
XG platinum was such a great experience! The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. Great selection of products at very reasonable price. I would recommend this dispensary to anyone that likes high quality medicine and I will be going back very soon. Keep up the good work XG!
The Platinum Bud is super stoney, definitely worth the price.
This place was "Fire" the selection and Top Shelf was impressive. They had this "8 on 8" deal that was a gram for $8, which was unbeatable. Highly Recommend XG Platinum