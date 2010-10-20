atomictarot on September 14, 2016

XG was my first experience at a dispensary. I couldn't have asked for a better experience at the front desk, I was given a detailed explanation of pricing and availability, and the guy working that morning asked me about my preferences and effortlessly formed some recommendations for me based on the information I gave him. I was let into the back and the lady at the service counter gave me more indepth information about strains I was interested in, and gave me a rundown of available waxes, oils, and edibles. She was polite and didn't skip a beat in answering any of my stupid, naive questions. I picked up a couple of strains (Banana, Mob Boss), a pack of their Platinum Drops (10mg hard candies), and a pack of their layered brownie edibles. They didn't have a lot to choose from concerning edibles, but that was fine with me as a first-timer. After some shopping around at other places in Northern CO, XG's hard candies are by far the best I've had so far. Best cerebral high from an edible I've had yet. The same goes for the brownies, although as warned, the dosages on the brownie pieces vary more because of how they are prepared. All good, but a couple of them knocked me flat out possibly indicating a much higher concentration of THC on those pieces. Service and presentation at XG are great. Equipment isn't their primary business, but the display cases in the lobby could be expanded on, there's some room to grow in the front area. Side note: Garden City isn't pretty. If you've seen that movie Basket Case, Garden City is the basket child to it's older, bigger brother Greeley. But if you're in the area, XG is worth stopping by.