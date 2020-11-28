The cannabis industry is a multi-billion dollar industry and is growing exponentially. With that comes lots of new products. So much that keeping up with the highest quality cannabis products can be a burden. Not to mention a whole lot of driving around...yikes. That's where we come in. Our goal at Cloud Family is to offer nothing but the best for you just as family should, right to your doorstep. We are dedicated to serving our clients, or should we say...family, in the highest regard. Our trained professionals meticulously inspect all of our products to ensure that our menu stays current with nothing but the good stuff. Did we mention at affordable prices too? Cloud Family Collective is a licensed marijuana delivery service based out of Oakland, CA serving the East Bay area.