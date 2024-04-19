Cloud9- East Peoria

At Cloud 9 Cannabis, we strive to provide you with a warm and welcoming experience with many opportunities to purchase and learn about the benefits of cannabis. We offer a robust, balanced take on cannabis consumption, driven by science. We're separating ourselves from competitors by working to raise the bar on conversational cannabis sales in Illinois. Our staff is well educated and ready to work one-on-one to help you find the products that best fit your needs. We offer a "Smell Bar" with 6 new products every 2 weeks! You can see and smell your product before buying to help inform your decision making process. Our customers enjoy the "Surprise and Delight" program that gets them free products for high-spenders and frequently recurring shoppers! Our "Terpene Station" is also a hit amongst our newer customers! It is a great educational resource that we can use to help you identify your specific taste/smell preferences and deepen your connection to the strains of your choice! Even though we are an Adult-Use dispensary, we offer a Medical Discount of 30%, which usually takes care of the tax for our Medical Patients and this defaults to the State Daily Allotments rather than taking it out of your Personal Medical Allotment. Just bring your medical card and be ready to show it to your Cannasseur If you're looking for a refreshing experience in the cannabis space, free from long wait times, and you want to discuss what this amazing plant can do for you, come on in!