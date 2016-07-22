Myrelief01
All Bud Techs😉 have always been helpful, caring about my specific needs! They’ve always honored spin to wins; $1 grams etc!, even as much as replacing my cartridge hen defective after having for a time! Good group
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
All Bud Techs😉 have always been helpful, caring about my specific needs! They’ve always honored spin to wins; $1 grams etc!, even as much as replacing my cartridge hen defective after having for a time! Good group
Good people good prices great service
Bad customer service, the don’t care about patients at all, And don’t honor their spin to win where on the GRAMSTANDS website, Won a gram for $1 and they said no and basically told me to F off,
Awesome place best in town love it here
I’ve checked out a few dispos the last few weeks and I feel like this looks like it could be nice, maybe I was just in on a bad day, but I’m less than impressed. Although it was only myself and one other customer, I felt like I had to flag someone down every time I wanted to look at something. I also see why the preroll they give to first time patients is free...I put it out half way through because I felt it was pointless to keep smoking it. There was no relief at all.
Honest, clean, nice & very helpful. Decent stock of a variety of flowers & products.
I wrote a review before, but can not delete it to rewrite it. I called and talked to Nicholas about what had happened with not getting the free gram with the 1/8 I bought, and he had me come back in and fixed the problem. I will definitely recommend this dispo. Thank you for fixing the error and for taking such good care of me the second time.
Great place, best in town! Super friendly fly bud tenders, great deals and product!
I love the deals & customer service!!
Great place, great deals, best place in flint and great bud tenders. Love this place!!