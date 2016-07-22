classycanna on June 13, 2019

I’ve checked out a few dispos the last few weeks and I feel like this looks like it could be nice, maybe I was just in on a bad day, but I’m less than impressed. Although it was only myself and one other customer, I felt like I had to flag someone down every time I wanted to look at something. I also see why the preroll they give to first time patients is free...I put it out half way through because I felt it was pointless to keep smoking it. There was no relief at all.