Very nice location, plenty of stations for budtenders to serve from, large selection of flower, modest selection of concentrates. Daily deals offer some pretty good values, prices are pretty fair for the most part.
4.6
10 reviews
This is one of the nicest places in Portland. The staff are warm, knowledgeable and always kind. I drive from Beaverton to visit the Club. With at least 12 places between my home and the Club, but it’s always worth the windscreen time!
Terrible place to shop. Customer service is poor and disorganized; from the time we walked in they were pushy, contradicting each other about what the prices of different strains were; in the end, we were over-charged for what ended up being nothing but bottom-of-the-bag shake, stems, and even dried up leaves. I recommend shopping somewhere else.
I love this place so much. Great selection, great environment, and great staff. Can't recommend enough.
Both times I visited I was helped quickly and efficiently by the same bud tender. They have veterans discount and a great selection from what I have seen. I try to be in and out before I’m distracted and spend too much and luckily I have been able to do just that without being pressured to buy other things. I will for sure keep coming back!
their high prices for tiny buds mean I won't be shopping here. great environment. but their costs are too high.
Great alternative for my work commute! Love it
My favorite shop to go to and their delivery service is one of a kind!!! Thank you guys sooooo much!!!
Was in today. Great place. And the cutest sweetest budtender helped me today. He was excellent.
Thank you so much for the positive feed back! WE love our customers always enjoy hearing you walked out with a smile on your face! Thank you!
Well they don’t open at 9 am or 9:30 am. Obviously I am disappointed. Stick to your hours or update them and stop waste my my time.
We are so sorry, and would invite you to please come back and give us another try. Our door was locked unbeknownst to us, it was a faulty lock system ( that has been corrected ) we sincerely apologize. We appreciate you coming to our business and would like the opportunity to make your next visit a positive experience .