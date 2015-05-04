OregonOrganica
Nice little shop with friendly staff. I’m glad they’re here in GB.
4.4
10 reviews
Found this little place on vacation in OR and fell in love with it. Great selection, cool people with a nice atmosphere; fantastic music too. Sad that I only got to visit once, but I’ll make the trip from MA to visit this place again soon!
Love this badass little shop! Super awesome atmosphere and staff are very friendly and knowledgeable. They took the time to answer my questions about products I’d never used before while also taking care of all the other customers. Very happy with this shop
Very cool place-friendly dudes,great varities and quality outstanding-AND love the prices!
Great location with a fantastic staff and wonderful selection. I can't say enough nice things about Club Sockeye!
well, I was discouraged at first because I couldn't check the menu before coming to town for vacation, but when I stopped by the staff was great and I wasn't disappointed. we love gold beach and club sockeye.
Great small stop on 101. Very friendly staff and a cool place to kick it.
Lovely shop next to the river, every time I come in the staff are friendly and helpful. Great buds too.
This is a nice little shop. Friendly staff. Good smoke. GREAT price.
Great spot. Great people. Great smoke.