photalysis on December 14, 2015

I've seen two different people working behind the counter, and they were both sincere and accommodating. The atmosphere is distinctly more medical than the place I've been to, YMMV as to whether that is a good or bad thing, but I don't mind it personally. Clearly professionals. I perceived a greater proportion of book-smarts than the street-wise variety when talking to one woman staffing the counter, and I can see how some "recreational" customers might feel a little alienated by it (referring to past reviews). I'll hazard a guess that their expertise lies more in medical practice or organic chemistry. Helpful at all times though, and more than patient enough to humor my antics. That's gotta count for something! The medical menu seemed quite hefty, but I paid little attention to it as it is off-limits to me. The recreational menu has a definite indica and indica-dom slant, which is a shame as I don't take very well at all to that type of stone. But! I've also spotted some eye-catching strains such as GSC and Trainwreck. I tried Grapefruit, and it was one of the cleaner sativas I've had to date. These make it worth a re-visitation, I will keep my eye on their inventory.