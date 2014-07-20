rickigbo
Great service, the ladies were great, very helpful, informative and easy to talk to which is an+++ in my eyes. Excellent strains available!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.9
10 reviews
Great service, the ladies were great, very helpful, informative and easy to talk to which is an+++ in my eyes. Excellent strains available!
Excellent flowers sweet budtender perfect location. I'll be back.
I feel bad giving a low score on quality because the people in there were stellar. The product I had wasn't tested since like 5 months ago and it made me feel sick. I tried 2 different plants. Might want to do a QA check.
A bit of a let down. Service staff was not very friendly, felt like we were being rushed out. Stock seemed to be low - they were out of one of their specials and only weighed buds up in 1g amounts. Pricing was industry standard, not competitive!
IMHO, There is always room for improvement in the new industry. My visit to this easily accessible shope was informative, thank you Katie and I went away with some great products at the same prices! I like that Waldport is a much calmer town than Newport and I enjoyed more attention from the bud tender. Unfortunately, the lack of ATM or ability to take a debit card did keep me from impulse shopping. All dispensaries need to realize this and adjust accordingly. I will continue to purchase and recommend this coastal store.
These folks are the best. They have between 25 and 30 varieties in stock on average. You can usually check their facebook page for their current offerings. About half their stock is grown within a few miles of the shop. Knowledgeable and friendly staff. Clean place. Always willing to answer my questions. Cannot recommend this place enough.
bunch of neo hippies,hate they way they call you honey,dear,sweetie,not cool. Think they sample the products too much. Too pretentious for me.
this place is awesome ...has the oldest strain out there northern lights staff very friendly and helpful ...
This place is really awesome. Not far off The beaten path. Super friendly customer service, able to answer all my questions without hesitation. Their selection of things is wide! The BHO variety looked amazing, and the amount of edibles they care was really impressive these people even have RSO dog treats!! I'll be back again soon!!
I've seen two different people working behind the counter, and they were both sincere and accommodating. The atmosphere is distinctly more medical than the place I've been to, YMMV as to whether that is a good or bad thing, but I don't mind it personally. Clearly professionals. I perceived a greater proportion of book-smarts than the street-wise variety when talking to one woman staffing the counter, and I can see how some "recreational" customers might feel a little alienated by it (referring to past reviews). I'll hazard a guess that their expertise lies more in medical practice or organic chemistry. Helpful at all times though, and more than patient enough to humor my antics. That's gotta count for something! The medical menu seemed quite hefty, but I paid little attention to it as it is off-limits to me. The recreational menu has a definite indica and indica-dom slant, which is a shame as I don't take very well at all to that type of stone. But! I've also spotted some eye-catching strains such as GSC and Trainwreck. I tried Grapefruit, and it was one of the cleaner sativas I've had to date. These make it worth a re-visitation, I will keep my eye on their inventory.