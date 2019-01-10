CPS22
It is a beautiful store with outstanding customer service and a large selection of quality products.
It is a beautiful store with outstanding customer service and a large selection of quality products.
This is the Apple Store of dispensaries. It’s clean, well designed, and inviting! Staff is knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly. 10/10 would recommend!
One of the most beautiful dispensaries that I have ever seen. Huge selection of products and fantastic customer service. I'll be back soon!
Beautiful brand new store in great location! Staff is knowledgeable & friendly! Excellent selection of edibles - love the micro dose options! We had a great experience and will be back! Highly recommend!
Happy with the high quality flower and shatter . Great Location !! Clean friendly staff and carry a wide variety of products. Will be back soon.
I’ve never seen such a beautiful dispensary! Staff was very helpful and friendly. They carry some of the best products on the market for a great price. I won’t be using delivery service now that I have a new favorite store in town! Thank you Coastal! 👍🏻
Wow Coastal great job! My friends and I agree your products were chosen by someone who knows what they are doing. When I am in the market, getting quality products for my dollar is a huge deal and Coastal has clearly done their research to carry the premium of what California has to offer.
This dispensary is amazing, best dispensary I have ever seen. The staff is great, knowledgable and fun. Will be coming back
This place was just great. The space looks fun and hip, it’s open design gives a sense of declutter, and the staff is actually local and very knowledgeable. Excellent product with a wide variety. Five stars across the board.