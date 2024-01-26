Coastal Healing
Coastal Healing
Medical & Recreational

Coastal Healing

Westport, Massachusetts
381.9 miles away
104 products

Coastal Healing

Welcome to Coastal Healing. We are conveniently located at 248 State Road in Westport right off of I-195. We are a locally owned and operated facility. We produce high quality small batch flower for your enjoyment. Many of the strains are unique to this facility as they were engineered by our Head Grower (Best Thing Growing). Coastal healing has received recognition for Best Flower in numerous competitions across the state. Some of the winning strains include Garlic Reaper, Pookie, and Lemon Zephyr. Come try some of our flower. You wont be disappointed!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
248 State Rd., Westport, MA
339-707-2761
Visit website
License MR282206
Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Latinx owned

Hours (ET)

Sunday
9am - 8pm
Monday
9am - 8pm
Tuesday
9am - 8pm
Wednesday
9am - 8pm
Thursday
9am - 8pm
Friday
9am - 8pm
Saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Coastal Healing

0 Reviews of Coastal Healing