Welcome to Coastal Healing. We are conveniently located at 248 State Road in Westport right off of I-195. We are a locally owned and operated facility. We produce high quality small batch flower for your enjoyment. Many of the strains are unique to this facility as they were engineered by our Head Grower (Best Thing Growing). Coastal healing has received recognition for Best Flower in numerous competitions across the state. Some of the winning strains include Garlic Reaper, Pookie, and Lemon Zephyr. Come try some of our flower. You wont be disappointed!