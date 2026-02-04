DISPENSARY
Coastal Healing-Medical
Coastal Healing Dispensary, located at 248 State Road in Westport, Massachusetts, is a vertically integrated, locally owned cannabis facility. Our award winning flower lineup includes strains like Lemon Zephyr, Raspberry Sunset, Garlic Reaper, and Wicked Lime! Our Team is committed to ensuring every product is lab-tested for purity and potency. We welcome you to come visit us!
Leafly member since 2025
- 248 State Rd, Westport, MA
- call 339-707-2761
- visit website
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 8pm ET
