Classygreenqueen22
Best place if your new to cannabis or if you're a veteran.l These bud tenders are very helpful and comforting. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else for my medicinal needs.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Best place if your new to cannabis or if you're a veteran.l These bud tenders are very helpful and comforting. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else for my medicinal needs.
Joe was super friendly & helpful. Will definitely be a repeat customer.
They always treat you with the most respect
I have visited every dispensary in the area and some out of the area. This is the best one around! Not only is the staff extremely friendly and helpful, the prices can't be beat. It is my pleasure to talk my friends out of going anywhere else, and they were really happy I recommended them.
One of the top two dispensaries in the states of Oregon, Washington and California. Great selection of products at GREAT PRICES. After one visit you will know you have gone to the right place. The staff treats you like family and the BEST in the business. I have never gotten a bad product from Coastal High Ways. The daily specials are always a real good deal. Veterans if you are not shopping here you are wasting your money. Coastal High Ways gladly gives a Veterans Discount. A great place to shop.
Fire best nugs and staff in northbend
My favorite little blue house! The discreet parking is a plus. Once inside, you're greeted by the friendliest staff.
These guys are the absolute sweetest! They're so helpful and very kind to those of us who don't know a ton about products
I've been coming to Coastal High Ways off and on for the last 10 months, and - due to some recent changes at my other dispensary of choice - it looks like they're going to become my number one choice, and that's just fine by me. Joe and his family run a nice, clean, friendly shop. They care about their customers, getting to know their repeat customers' buying habits, making recommendations based on past purchases, researching the strains and growers/processors that they sell. These are all things that separate great budtenders from good salespeople.
made me feel like family when i was there. and they have a huge selection!!