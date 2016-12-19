mecorg on January 10, 2019

One of the top two dispensaries in the states of Oregon, Washington and California. Great selection of products at GREAT PRICES. After one visit you will know you have gone to the right place. The staff treats you like family and the BEST in the business. I have never gotten a bad product from Coastal High Ways. The daily specials are always a real good deal. Veterans if you are not shopping here you are wasting your money. Coastal High Ways gladly gives a Veterans Discount. A great place to shop.