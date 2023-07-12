Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
CODES - Little Rock
Visit us at 7303 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204 for top-notch cannabis and friendly service! We offer a wide variety of flower, vapes, gummies, CBD & so much more. Join CLUB CODES and earn 5% back on every purchase—redeem for discounts, new drops, and VIP perks. Whether you're new or experienced, our team is here to help. Come see why we're Little Rock’s favorite dispensary!
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 70
7303 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR, Little Rock, AR
License 00145
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 7:45pm CT
