Follow
Cola Cove
503-746-4713
154 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 36
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
Deals
FLOWER SUNDAY
Valid 9/24/2018
10% OFF ALL FLOWER!! (This discount does not apply to other discounted products)
FLOWER SUNDAY
Valid 9/24/2018
10% OFF ALL FLOWER!! (This discount does not apply to other discounted products)
Staff picks
Snickerdoodle Cookie
from She Don't Know
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Sea Salt 1:1 Caramels
from Serra
47mg
THC
47mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
All Products
Sensi Star
from Ideal Farms
21.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Hucklebetty
from Fr33dom Farms
34.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
FATSO
from The Heights Co.
30.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Lion's Gold
from Lucky Lion
31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Phyre
from Phyre
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Thai Affair
from Yerba Buena
10.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J1
from Green Queen Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from B-Force Farms
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Squirt
from Green Queen Farms
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Cold Frame Farms
28.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies
from Deschutes Growery
15.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voodoo Chile
from Phyre
20.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park #4
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
31.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G Krush
from Prūf Cultivar
21.07%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33
from The Heights Co.
22.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Haze
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
33.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Deschutes Growery
17.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Hawk
from Yerba Buena
21.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Deschutes Growery
22.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Punch #1
from Prūf Cultivar
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Phyre
18.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wild Thailand
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works
from Prūf Cultivar
4.88%
THC
8.74%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Canna-Tsu
from East Fork Cultivars
0.66%
THC
18.6%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Scissortail Farms
23.43%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf Cultivar
26.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager
from 7 Points Oregon
29.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss
from Bobsled Extracts
54.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Bowie Kush Sugar Sauce
from Clay Wolf
73.7%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Tangie CBD Sap
from Clay Wolf
24.3%
THC
41.4%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Star Sour Live Resin
from Clay Wolf
59.9%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Carpet Adhesive Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
74.21%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Sm@rties Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
62.93%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Platinum Kush Breath Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
67.48%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Platinum Bubba Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Mango Kush
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
1234