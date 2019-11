JournalJane on July 13, 2019

This place is upscale. I live close by but used to drive farther(passing up at least 6 other dispensaries in route -some of which I've been to once and never went back) to a more "seedy" dispensary that isn't so "upscale" BECAUSE the bartenders at the seedy place are most helpful and the prices are good and the flower seemed as quality as I had purchased once at Cola Cove. Then for Shitz-&-Giggles we were driving by Cola Cove last night and decided to check it out again. When I went there shortly after they opened, they would show you a strain from the display jars to smell and inspect, but THEN they would sell you the flower in already pre-packaged sealed envelopes. And when I got it home it wasn't nice big quality looking buds like you saw in the display jars. This is pretty much why I only bought flower there ONCE SHORTLY after they opened and never went there again & went back to buying at my old regular dispensary farther away from home. However, after going in on a whim last night, we will be going back to Cola Cove as our regular dispensary IF following shopping experiences equal last nights experience BECAUSE -NOW they take the flower you're purchasing right out of the canisters you can smell and inspect! That's a huge improvement over their old prepackaged protocol. The old "seedy" dispensary that we went to "forever" has a lot more bartenders working -like there's always four or five bartenders helping customers... and you stand in line and wait for the next one to help you... and you NEVER wait long EVEN though there are often quite a few shoppers ahead of you. There were only two customers ahead of us last night at Cola Cove.. and there were only two bud tenders... and it took longer to get served than our usual short wait in the longer line at our "seedy" dispensary. However, I observed that the bartunders at Cola Cove, last night, took time to help each of the customer -as they did with us! However, the woman who waited on us was SUPER cool and VERY knowledgable about terpines and various strains AND was able to recommend various strains by knowledge of their terpines and affects!! By the time we got served, we were the only customers... and the other budtender also chimed into our discussion about strains and terpines etc. He was super knowledgeable as well. She was super cool -but he was kinda SNOBBY when we asked if a particular flower we were inspecting was a hydro-grow or dirt --he responded by telling us he wasn't going to disclose that information... like he knew the answer -but wouldn't tell us... REALLY dude! Totally snobby. So not impressed!! Maybe he had a good reason for not telling us... who knows? But I currently can't think of one. We grow our own as well as purchase flower.. and we've grown indoor and outdoor as well as a hydro grow once... so, him being snobby about "NOT" "disclosing" whether a strains is hydro or dirt grow was ridiculous (if he really knew the answer) when we were simply curious since we have some personal experience with home grown flower. But his snobbery won't keep me from trying then again since the flower they currently stock was really good quality flower... the overall quality of the flower they had on hand was excellent. The woman who measured out our purchase chose the nicest buds from the canister. -SO MUCH BETTER than my first experience there (way back when they first opened) -when the flower in the prepackaged envelope was nothing near the quality of the "demo" flower. I mentioned that this was so much better than the prepackaged system -and the woman told me that Cola Cove has changed ownership and they have made changes. So, overall, we were totally impressed with the staff (well all except the guy "refusing" to "disclose" if a particular strain was hydro or dirt grown) and will give them another chance at our business... maybe Cola Cove will end up being our new "regular" dispensary. We were definitely impressed with the quality of the flower we inspected and purchased last night!!!