Perfetto on November 9, 2019

This facility is a hands down great experience for users that are brand new to the medicinal world and experts of the field. The owner and staff are knowledgeable and friendly along with truly caring for the health of their community. Its hard to find shops that arent trying to just get money from you, but this is one of those that wont sell you something you dont need for your ailments. Keep this place on your weekly map, they know what they are doing and are empaths for healing with Gods gift of marijuana!