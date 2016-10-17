Abaney
it's very convenient
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.7
10 reviews
it's very convenient
I'm originally from miami and i have been comming to this dispensary ever since i have gotten here 2 years ago .Great service smoking bud and very knowledgeable ask Gio for the good stuff he got you covered
Hey there! Thanks for shopping with us for the past 2 years! It's always a pleasure to see you. Thank you for dropping us a review!
great, never pushy, friendly staff shop! Quality is alright as well. They have different price levels, but always have some strains under 20 eighth out door rec. This is a main go-to shop for me! I even drive all way down mountain from park county to go here!
Thanks for the review and driving all the way from Park County to shop with us! We look forward to seeing you again.
I am a thriving stage IV cancer patient and a former small business owner. Cannabis has helped me greatly. I called several dispensaries today in search of the product I needed or something similar, before traveling all over town. Everyone I spoke to was kind and helpful EXCEPT for Colorado Harvest Company. The woman (more like an adolescent) I spoke with was apparently busy, and she could have stated this in a very kind way, but instead she chose to speak to me like I was a 4yr old child. She was condescending, rude, unhelpful, dismissive, cocky, and clearly irritated by having to answer ANY of my questions. Well, I think we all know that one can hardly swing a cat in this city without hitting a dispensary. So I won't be going to this place because yes, fortunately there is a WIDE variety of dispensaries here where I'm sure to receive courteous, friendly, caring help. This smacks of your typical "weed shop", all about the mighty dollar, where they just want to move people through like cattle and not take the time unless you're at their counter ready to buy. Hey! you have to get your customers in the door before they'll buy. Learn some human customer service skills and if you hate your job or you hate people, don't work in a sales job! This sales person is doing CO Harvest a MAJOR dis-service. I hope you sack her so that someone who cares, can have her job. And I don't care how low your prices are. I'd rather pay double for good service!
best place ive found for consistent low priced smoke. 91 out the door for an oz of their lowest shelf stuff, and it was still better then 35 1/8th smoke at other dispensaries.
Thanks for the feedback! We really appreciate you shopping with us. :)
piss-poor quality weed, masters of the bait & switch. lure you in with promises of good deals ($38/ quarter) then don't have the strain of the day, but dusty, wet-smelling weed. was told over the phone that it's not really the strain of the day, but the strain of the hour. sorry, but even at that price, wet-smelling dust isn't worth it to me. will never shop here again, and hope they go out of business soon. like dealing with a crooked dealer.
Hey Eric, This is absolutely incorrect. We ALWAYS have a strain of the day (Not the hour..) that are on sale. We also have many other choices of flower to choose from. None of our cannabis is wet and meets top standards in the the industry. There is a reason why we are in business (since 2008) and have 1,000s of regular customers across our three locations. We hope you find a dispensary that fits your needs.
Very friendly staff, great selections, even better sales and prices.
Great place people and bud
Thanks for the feedback! We will pass the word down to the Budtenders.
love this dispensary!!!
And we love you. ;)
Great people friendly staff
Thanks for the kind words!