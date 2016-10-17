Joygps on January 9, 2019

I am a thriving stage IV cancer patient and a former small business owner. Cannabis has helped me greatly. I called several dispensaries today in search of the product I needed or something similar, before traveling all over town. Everyone I spoke to was kind and helpful EXCEPT for Colorado Harvest Company. The woman (more like an adolescent) I spoke with was apparently busy, and she could have stated this in a very kind way, but instead she chose to speak to me like I was a 4yr old child. She was condescending, rude, unhelpful, dismissive, cocky, and clearly irritated by having to answer ANY of my questions. Well, I think we all know that one can hardly swing a cat in this city without hitting a dispensary. So I won't be going to this place because yes, fortunately there is a WIDE variety of dispensaries here where I'm sure to receive courteous, friendly, caring help. This smacks of your typical "weed shop", all about the mighty dollar, where they just want to move people through like cattle and not take the time unless you're at their counter ready to buy. Hey! you have to get your customers in the door before they'll buy. Learn some human customer service skills and if you hate your job or you hate people, don't work in a sales job! This sales person is doing CO Harvest a MAJOR dis-service. I hope you sack her so that someone who cares, can have her job. And I don't care how low your prices are. I'd rather pay double for good service!