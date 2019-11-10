Follow
Columbia Care Bonita Springs (Coming Soon)
(239) 345-4024
8 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$59
Deals
First time Patients will receive 20% off their total purchase
Valid 11/8/2019 – 8/12/2026
OR $50 off $150 or more.
First time Patients will receive 20% off their total purchase
Valid 11/8/2019 – 8/12/2026
OR $50 off $150 or more.
All Products
TheraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
EleCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59pack of 30
In-store only
TheraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
TheraCeed Tincture
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
EleCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$55pack of 30
In-store only
EleCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only