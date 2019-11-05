Follow
Columbia Care Gainesville
(352) 415-1824
Deals
New Patient Deal of $50 off $150
Valid 8/14/2019
$50 off $150 or over
**Excluding Flower** Must be a Florida Medical Marijuana Patient or Caregiver. See dispensary for details.
All Products
EleCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45pack of 30
TheraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$49each
TheraCeed Tincture
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$49each
TheraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$49each
ClaraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$49each
EleCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45each
ClaraCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$49each
ClaraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$49pack of 30
EleCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45each
