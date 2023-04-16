DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Gainesville
21 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Gainesville
4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
g........p
April 16, 2023
As a newly diagnosed cancer victim, I was told to get something to help with anxiety, fear, sickness and pain. First timer that a reliable source told to come here. I was nervous. I didn’t even have my authorization for 24 hours. The atmosphere was calm and relaxing. I was fortunate enough to get Skyler to help me. He went above and beyond. I’m retired from a customer facing job, and know how to calm people down but he put me to shame. He carefully went over each option. I have lung cancer so can’t smoke anything. I learned about tinctures, capsules, candy everything. He took his time to ensure my wife and I understood. So come purchase time, out come the discounts. First timer, birthday month, seniors save on Saturdays. You get the idea. I walked out informed of my medical options and my wallet wasn’t a heck of a lot lighter. My 2 cents….
G........3
August 18, 2021
Great variety products and good service. Will likely be shopping here again in the future
b........2
September 4, 2025
Y'all knocked it out of the park yet again. Keep up the good work!!
t........s
February 10, 2023
I had a very good experience shopping. All the staff was very friendly and did what they could to make sure I had what I needed. I would like to mention Brendan in particular. He was very helpful and knowledgeable and saved me a lot of money by checking for my eligible discounts. I definitely will shop here again when I’m in the area!
b........3
November 29, 2022
Super enjoyable experience! Jade helped me and they were wonderful I super enjoyed talking with them! Loved how chill everyone was and how fun they all were to talk to. The aesthetic and vibe of the place is SO GOOD it’s like walking into the great Gadsby movie but make it a dispensary. For SURE will be returning.
m........s
February 28, 2024
Love interior design of the place
J........y
December 4, 2019
great location i leave there n go straight to Krispy Kreme its right next door
M........9
December 16, 2021
I give them five stars because they are one of the best Cannabis stores in Florida kind courteous they even remember my name even when I'm on the phone with them they knew who I am before I tell them they have the best prices the product is excellent thank you cannabis for the fast service
A........z
February 20, 2022
I utterly enjoyed my first time shopping at Cannabist Gainesville. The process was very easy. The store associate Nick answered all of my questions clearly and took customer service to the next level! I will be recommending Cannabist Gainesville to my friends around town.
m........n
October 15, 2022
skyler was super helpful and very easy to communicate with. very knowledgeable and great at helping you find what you are looking for
K........1
April 11, 2022
Excellent atmosphere. Very knowledgeable employees! We are new to Cannibus and everyone was so helpful! japa and Desknae. We have been to other dispensary’s and we’re not happy! So glad to have found this one!
w........3
February 9, 2023
epic
s........1
December 18, 2021
The staff is amazing and product is far better than what I have seen around. My absolute favorite dispensary hands down. Thank you Janae and all the staff. Y'all rock and should be celebrated
B........3
February 14, 2022
The staff here are amazing and really know the product. They care and want to make sure that the patient gets the correct medicine for them.
m........n
February 17, 2022
The staff and products are amazing!!
C........4
August 24, 2019
The staff here is VERY welcoming and warm. I had all my questions answered and they were very helpful in giving me all the information I needed to go and get my MM card. Definitely will visit again whenever they get flower. 😉
p........q
April 1, 2023
This business has twice now offered special pricing on the website, with no qualifications or limitations stated, only to tell me once I am in-store that I do not qualify for the advertised price. Given that they seem to consistently practice a deceptive and dishonest way of doing business, and that there are other stores conveniently located, I would want to tell people that they should shop at any other business in Gainesville
L........8
February 17, 2020
My favorite!!!!! Everyone is knowledgeable and enthusiastic. Parking is tight, but still 5 stars!
P........9
May 16, 2020
fantastic service.Flower is always fresh and up to par.
D........e
March 24, 2020
Very informative staff, super friendly
P........k
July 7, 2020
Mold on product