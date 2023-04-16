DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Gainesville
About this dispensary
We put patients and people first. By providing a portfolio of high-quality cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, leveraging data and research to fuel innovation, and improving access to cannabis and plant-based solutions, we aim to lead the industry.
Leafly member since 2019
- 318 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL
- call 352-415-1824
- visit website
- send an email
License MMTC-2017-0011
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
21 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Gainesville
g........p
April 16, 2023
As a newly diagnosed cancer victim, I was told to get something to help with anxiety, fear, sickness and pain. First timer that a reliable source told to come here. I was nervous. I didn’t even have my authorization for 24 hours. The atmosphere was calm and relaxing. I was fortunate enough to get Skyler to help me. He went above and beyond. I’m retired from a customer facing job, and know how to calm people down but he put me to shame. He carefully went over each option. I have lung cancer so can’t smoke anything. I learned about tinctures, capsules, candy everything. He took his time to ensure my wife and I understood. So come purchase time, out come the discounts. First timer, birthday month, seniors save on Saturdays. You get the idea. I walked out informed of my medical options and my wallet wasn’t a heck of a lot lighter. My 2 cents….
G........3
August 18, 2021
Great variety products and good service. Will likely be shopping here again in the future
b........2
September 4, 2025
Y'all knocked it out of the park yet again. Keep up the good work!!
t........s
February 10, 2023
I had a very good experience shopping. All the staff was very friendly and did what they could to make sure I had what I needed. I would like to mention Brendan in particular. He was very helpful and knowledgeable and saved me a lot of money by checking for my eligible discounts. I definitely will shop here again when I’m in the area!