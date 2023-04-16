As a newly diagnosed cancer victim, I was told to get something to help with anxiety, fear, sickness and pain. First timer that a reliable source told to come here. I was nervous. I didn’t even have my authorization for 24 hours. The atmosphere was calm and relaxing. I was fortunate enough to get Skyler to help me. He went above and beyond. I’m retired from a customer facing job, and know how to calm people down but he put me to shame. He carefully went over each option. I have lung cancer so can’t smoke anything. I learned about tinctures, capsules, candy everything. He took his time to ensure my wife and I understood. So come purchase time, out come the discounts. First timer, birthday month, seniors save on Saturdays. You get the idea. I walked out informed of my medical options and my wallet wasn’t a heck of a lot lighter. My 2 cents….