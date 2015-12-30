plantacolyte on May 18, 2018

The experience itself was fine, but the pharmacist knew next to nothing about the product. My husband & I knew more about cannabis & some of the questions we asked-- namely about strains & whether the blend used in the product was indica or sativa dominant, basic things anyone with some cannabis knowledge should be familiar with-- had him confused. Then he gave us the blanket response of "It's proprietary." OK. Fine. I know the NY program is a poor quality program-- namely because of the lack of control the patient has in the finished product, because the products are highly processed, and the program has monthly caps on how much in terms of dosage a patient can purchase at one time from one dispensary. The last bit I didn't know until we were on site. I got my MMJ card because of seizures and chronic pain. I can say the product helped those symptoms BUT whatever the blend is that Columbia Care makes, I had a whole host of other symptoms that came up & I had to stop taking the product. I used the tinctures, the 20:1 CBD:THC & the 1:1. The high CBD caused a depression I had never experienced before in my life. I've dealt with depression-- but like this? It took me almost a month to realize maybe it was the tincture. Add to that some other symptoms-- headache, nausea, fatigue. I stopped it & inside of 24 hours the depression was gone. The other symptoms took a bit longer to disperse-- maybe 36-48hrs. The 1:1 caused an anxiety and a depression that wasn't as bad as the 20:1. It didn't cause the nausea & headaches, but the fatigue, absolutely. The cost is comparable to the other dispensaries-- but it's annoying that most of them don't have the costs outlined on their sites. Columbia was courteous & sent me a price list after I registered & inquired. BUT, I wish they would be more transparent about what strains they use in their blends, or at least note whether they're using indica, sativa, hybrids-- even in a ratio format. I know from past experience, I'm not allergic to cannabis, but I have had poor reactions to sativa and sativa heavy blends. Knowing this information about a product is vital. The tincture helped my immediate medical needs, but it caused other problems, so I wouldn't recommend it. Ditto for the pharmacist not being knowledgeable.