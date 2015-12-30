vjpy00
Really great service and very knowledgeable pharmacists with GREAT bedside manner. I am very happy going to Columbia Care for all my needs and would recommend this dispensary to my friends and family.
Expensive even for NY medical standards. Staff wear scary white lab coats. Despite this everyone is friendly, shout out the guy that runs security at the door. They use some sort of coconut derivative in their cartridges instead of vegetable glycerin or propene glycol which is cool.
Quality is good but potency is very mild. They offer three “strengths” (meaning if you want to feel high or not). This place is a good option for beginners. It’s a slick, bright place for anyone feeling shy about checking out medical cannabis. For those of us more seasoned, the potency of the 20:1 THC:CBD is mild so you’ll take two or three times the dose to feel the THC. So for about $50 per bottle of tincture you can get “high” (and have the relief that comes wit that) about seven times. You can do the math - it’s pricey af. The person who helped me was a little stiff but they did actually know the strain used in the tincture which I appreciated. I’d go again because tinctures have long lasting effects, they don’t stink up your clothes/home/mouth and my neighborhood delivery peeps don’t offer tincture. It’s also way healthier than smoking. Good luck!
Someone posted above that their Marijuana card cost $500? I paid $50 for the first one and the now 2nd renewal! Yes $50 a year! You need to find better pain managers to get it from. All of them are not that expensive. Shop around.As stated before this dispensary and the 5 others are limited in their offering. The products hardly work if at all! I've tried all of them. Tinctures, Vape Pens and Capsules. None helped my pain unless I use 5 times my prescription or more. Batteries are great! That's the only good thing I have found here. Most products cost about $100 WITH A 15% DISCOUNT FOR SENIORS. Still not worth leaving the street products for relief of pain. Would not recommend until there is bud, edibles clearly marked and strong tinctures that work better. Make your own!
Nice place but products was kind of average but prices above average! I will stick with my serve for great deliveries. Try exoticstoners at gmail dot com.
Very sleek looking place. High security and friendly employees. Cannabis is very expensive. Three different delivery systems are available. Pill (had NO effect) CBD oil, sublingual, (have to use 3x the amount) and vapor. I have been there 2x. The vapor made me cough, so I did not get it the second time. In retrospect, I made a mistake. As much as I hated the smoke, it is the only delivery system that helps for my fibromyalgia I wish there was more variety, edibles. The dispensary is subject to NYS laws, and edibles are not approved in NY.
The experience itself was fine, but the pharmacist knew next to nothing about the product. My husband & I knew more about cannabis & some of the questions we asked-- namely about strains & whether the blend used in the product was indica or sativa dominant, basic things anyone with some cannabis knowledge should be familiar with-- had him confused. Then he gave us the blanket response of "It's proprietary." OK. Fine. I know the NY program is a poor quality program-- namely because of the lack of control the patient has in the finished product, because the products are highly processed, and the program has monthly caps on how much in terms of dosage a patient can purchase at one time from one dispensary. The last bit I didn't know until we were on site. I got my MMJ card because of seizures and chronic pain. I can say the product helped those symptoms BUT whatever the blend is that Columbia Care makes, I had a whole host of other symptoms that came up & I had to stop taking the product. I used the tinctures, the 20:1 CBD:THC & the 1:1. The high CBD caused a depression I had never experienced before in my life. I've dealt with depression-- but like this? It took me almost a month to realize maybe it was the tincture. Add to that some other symptoms-- headache, nausea, fatigue. I stopped it & inside of 24 hours the depression was gone. The other symptoms took a bit longer to disperse-- maybe 36-48hrs. The 1:1 caused an anxiety and a depression that wasn't as bad as the 20:1. It didn't cause the nausea & headaches, but the fatigue, absolutely. The cost is comparable to the other dispensaries-- but it's annoying that most of them don't have the costs outlined on their sites. Columbia was courteous & sent me a price list after I registered & inquired. BUT, I wish they would be more transparent about what strains they use in their blends, or at least note whether they're using indica, sativa, hybrids-- even in a ratio format. I know from past experience, I'm not allergic to cannabis, but I have had poor reactions to sativa and sativa heavy blends. Knowing this information about a product is vital. The tincture helped my immediate medical needs, but it caused other problems, so I wouldn't recommend it. Ditto for the pharmacist not being knowledgeable.
Very clean, very sleek. Patients are given enough time to ask questions. Product is ok, but who can afford it? An average visit for a chronic pain patient is $250, the card is $500 in NY... it’s currently only feasible for the 1%. Disappointed.
No THC products, another nessisary canabanoid needed for medication. Unfourtunately a one and done
Great experience.