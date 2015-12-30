jcz765 on April 6, 2019

If you live in Suffolk, this place is not bad but if you’re out in Nassau the drive out is a killer. The atmosphere is okay but I always felt weird when I went just because the clientele were much older than myself...it made me almost feel like I wasn’t “sick enough” to be there. Product wasn’t bad but the vaporizer always made me cough. I also don’t like that the vaporizer pen doesn’t look discreet because it makes me so self-conscious bringing it anywhere outside of my home. Prices were higher than other dispensaries on Long Island and the selection of products/ratios wasn’t as vast as MedMen or CuraLeaf. Overall not terrible, not great, just okay.