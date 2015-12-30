cripplr
So overpriced. I left with an 8 day supply because it was all I could afford. Now that I see other dispensaries offering superior product, better advisement and more options, I really feel taken advantage of. I can barely afford my Rx meds copays, nevermind $375 monthly for MM!
Thanks for letting us know, cripplr, and we’re sorry to hear about your experience. At Columbia Care, we were founded with the philosophy of people and communities first and we strive to make our products accessible to everyone. We’ve recently reduced our prices and are running special promotions this month that we think might interest you. We hope you'll stop by the store or call us directly at 631-861-4114 to learn more about these specials and our new products. Please let us know if you have any other questions or if we can help further.